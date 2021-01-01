Pogba ruled out for a 'few weeks' to hand Man Utd major injury blow

The midfielder came off during the 3-3 draw with Everton with a thigh injury and had to be replaced by Fred

Paul Pogba has been ruled out for a few weeks with a thigh injury, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

The midfielder came off during the 3-3 draw against Everton and had to be replaced by Fred and he is now set for a spell on the sidelines.

Pogba knew as soon as he went down at Old Trafford on Saturday evening that he would have to come off and limped straight down the tunnel to receive treatment and scans over the weekend confirmed the damage he has done to his thigh muscle.

What has Solskjaer said about Pogba's injury?

Solskjaer told MUTV: ““It's an injury that will take a few weeks to heal. He's just started his recovery, working with the medical staff and we'll get him back as soon and as safely as we can.

“Of course, Paul has been very important for us and we're not going to take any risks. [So it is] A few weeks definitely. You never want to be injured and, especially, now Paul was really finding his form and enjoying his football. For us, we just have to take as many points and wins as possible, when you lose players.

“We've been very healthy and strong for a long period so we can't moan too much.”

What games will Pogba miss?

Solskjaer didn’t give an exact time frame but with a few weeks he looks set to sit out the remaining games of this month for United which are listed below.

United will face West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round at home on Tuesday night before heading to West Brom in the Premier League at the weekend.

A two-legged last-32 tie in the Europa League against Real Sociedad sandwiches a home league date with Newcastle before United round off February with a trip to Chelsea.

What’s the bigger picture?

Pogba has been in formidable form for United in the past couple of months and has been key to their push up the league table, so he will be a big miss.

Article continues below

He picked up club awards for the Player of the Month and Goal of the Month for January.

But, Solskjaer does have a multitude of players in his squad he can call on to replace the French midfielder. Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Fred are all used to playing alongside each other in defensive midfield, while Donny van de Beek is also an option if Solskjaer is looking for a more creative type to fill the gap left by Pogba.

Further reading