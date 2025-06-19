‘Sometimes players touch themselves’ - Lionel Messi injury update after Inter Miami superstar spotted clutching his iconic left leg in FIFA Club World Cup training

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has shrugged off injury concerns surrounding Lionel Messi, saying: “Sometimes players touch themselves.”

WHAT HAPPENED?

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner sparked fitness fears after being caught on camera clutching his iconic left leg during a training session. The 37-year-old superstar appeared to be in some discomfort.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The video of Messi seemingly nursing a muscle complaint emerged as Inter Miami left their Florida base for Atlanta and a meeting with Porto at the FIFA Club World Cup. Mascherano is adamant that his fellow Argentine will be available for that contest.

JAVIER MASCHERANO SAID

Asked for an update on Messi, Inter Miami’s head coach said of the footage supposedly showing the Herons captain in pain: “On the trip from Miami to Atlanta I saw that came out in some places, but Leo is fit, he trained, he completed the whole session. He was touching his leg, sometimes people touch themselves, but there's no problem, he's fit and obviously he will play.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Jordi Alba is also ready to return for Inter Miami, after sitting out their Club World Cup opener against Al Ahly, with Mascherano eager to get players into his side who are comfortable on the ball.

He added: “We have players who feel much more comfortable when they're in possession, dominating, and having control of the game through the ball. Of course, we're facing a team that also is used to doing that, who are a high level side. But on the pitch we're 11 against 11, we'll try to shut down their strengths, expose their weaknesses and try to have a great game to get a good result.”

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI?

Inter Miami were held to a goalless draw by Al Ahly, meaning they need to get points on the board quickly if they are to progress from Group A and make the last 16 of a global gathering in the United States.