Where to watch today's Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Detroit Pistons (6-2) welcome the Washington Wizards (1-7) to Little Caesars Arena on Monday night for another Eastern Conference showdown.

Detroit enters this matchup riding high after a 125-107 win over the Brooklyn Nets, a game in which they controlled the pace and shot efficiently from the field to secure an 18-point victory. The Pistons have been one of the early-season surprises, showcasing balance on both ends of the floor and proving tough to beat at home.

Meanwhile, the Wizards continue to struggle out of the gate, sitting fifth in the Southeast Division and bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with a 1-9 record. Washington’s most recent outing resulted in a 111-105 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, marking their ninth defeat in ten games. Earlier in the week, the Wizards were routed by the Boston Celtics 136-107, further highlighting their ongoing issues with defense and consistency.

Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards: Date and tip-off time

The Detroit Pistons will face off against the Washington Wizards in an exciting NBA game on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI.

Date Monday, November 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, MI

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards on TV & stream live online

Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards team news & key performers

Detroit Pistons team news

Cade Cunningham continued his stellar run of form, pouring in 34 points and dishing out 10 assists, while Jalen Duren dominated the paint with 30 points and 11 rebounds to power the Detroit Pistons to their fifth consecutive win and an impressive 7-2 record. Cunningham was nearly flawless from the floor, shooting 13-of-18 and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line, orchestrating Detroit’s offense with poise and precision.

The All-Star guard has been on a tear throughout the win streak, averaging 29.8 points and 11.2 assists while hitting 54% of his shots. Ausar Thompson chipped in 14 points, and Caris LeVert added 10, as the Pistons notched their fourth straight victory over Brooklyn.

Washington Wizards team news

On the other hand, the Washington Wizards continued their downward spiral, dropping their eighth straight game to fall to 1-9 on the season. CJ McCollum led the charge with 25 points, though he managed just two after halftime, while Cam Whitmore provided a bright spot off the bench with a season-high 19 points. The Wizards’ lone win dates back to October 24, when they upset the Dallas Mavericks 117-107.

For Washington to stand a fighting chance against Detroit, they’ll need McCollum to shoulder the scoring load once again, using pick-and-roll actions, catch-and-shoot looks, and transition opportunities to break down the Pistons’ organized half-court defense.

Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards Head-to-Head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 10/17/25 NBA Detroit Pistons Washington Wizards 119 - 98 03/14/25 NBA Detroit Pistons Washington Wizards 125 - 129 03/12/25 NBA Detroit Pistons Washington Wizards 123 - 103 11/18/24 NBA Washington Wizards Detroit Pistons 104 - 124 03/30/24 NBA Washington Wizards Detroit Pistons 87 - 96

