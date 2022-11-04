'Why is it so crazy?' - Philadelphia Union boss Curtin claims MLS will be top league in the world by 2026

Ahead of MLS Cup, Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin says he believes MLS can be the world's top league in four years time.

Curtin has big expectations for 2026

Has transformed Union into MLS elite

MLS Cup vs. LAFC on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? Curtin was asked about potentially testing himself at a higher level in Europe after emerging as one of the top coaches in MLS. However, the Union boss said that may not be necessary as he believes MLS' continued growth will make it one of the highest levels in the world by 2026.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The stadiums, the facilities, the players that are coming here, the coaches that are coming here, why is it so crazy that by 2026 this isn't the top league in the world?" he said in an interview with ESPN.

He continued: "I'm going to be the guy that's going to get in trouble for saying this, but what if this is the league?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Curtin went on to add that he "would love to test myself if it's the right situation" in Europe. The Union boss has been in charge since 2014, turning the club from a perennial disappointment to one of the best in MLS by claiming the Supporters' Shield in 2021 before reaching MLS Cup this season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: In terms of MLS, the league has taken strides in recent years, evolving from a "retirement league" to a top talent developer and exporter. Players like Alphonso Davies, Miguel Almiron and Brenden Aaronson have gone on to thrive at the top level, while manager Jesse Marsch got his start in the league on his road to Leeds United.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE UNION? The Union will face LAFC on Saturday as both sides look to win their first MLS Cup.