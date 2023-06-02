Phil Neville sacked by Inter Miami after barren run of 10 defeats from 13 games leaves them bottom of MLS Eastern Conference

Phil Neville has been sacked by Inter Miami after a woeful run of form that has seen them slide to the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Neville sacked on Thursday

Inter Miami lost 1-0 to New York Red Bulls

Sit rock-bottom of Eastern Conference

WHAT HAPPENED? The club have announced the departure of the former Manchester United defender, who was appointed in 2021, after their defeat to the Red Bulls. That result means the club have accrued just 15 points from 15 games and have won just one of their last five games.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fans have voiced their discontent at Neville's management this season and even booed his son when he was brought on as a late substitute on Wednesday. The axe has now fallen, with the club - which was founded in 2021 and is backed by David Beckham - looking for a new head coach.

WHAT THEY SAID: Beckham paid tribute to Neville in a statement announcing the sacking, saying in a statement: "Phil has made a real contribution to the culture of our club with his qualities as a leader and knowledge as a coach. Sometimes in this game we have to make the toughest decisions and sadly we feel the time is right to make a change. I want to personally thank Phil for his hard work, his passion for our club and for his integrity as a person."

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? The club face DC United on Saturday night before taking on Birmingham Legion in the US Open Cup quarter-finals.