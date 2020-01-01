'Phenomenal' Bruno Fernandes is a better player than me, admits Manchester United legend Scholes

Paul Scholes has said "phenomenal" Bruno Fernandes is a better player than he was and would have loved to have lined up for alongside the Portuguese midfielder.

Fernandes has made a huge impact since joining United from CP in January, as his goals and assists have propelled the Red Devils into the Premier League title race.

Scholes has been impressed with the 26-year-old, who he says has unlocked United’s creative side.

“What he’s doing is phenomenal, really,” Scholes told the club’s official website. “I think if you look, since he’s been [here], United would be top of the league if they won their game in hand, with more points than , which is strange to think really because they’ve had such a bad start to the season.

“Well, you thought it was a bad start to the season, but they’re still right in there and I think they can only get better. The numbers he’s produced are just ridiculous; let’s hope he carries on.”

Fernandes has scored or assisted 31 goals in 28 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils, who are fourth in the table, five points adrift of Liverpool with a game in hand.

Scholes was a star performer for United in the 1990s and 2000s, winning 11 Premier League titles, three FA Cups and two Champions Leagues, but he feels Fernandes, a midfielder described as having an x-factor by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is a superior player.

“He’s better than me. He’s different to me,” Scholes said. “He scores more goals than me, he creates more goals than me.

“I’d like to play with him, probably behind him would be alright - but no, he’s been sensational, a big difference.

“I think before he came to the team, United could hardly create a chance with some of the stuff they were playing, but now they look like they can score three, four or five goals every game.”

United face on Tuesday knowing a win would take them to within two points of leaders Liverpool, who dropped points on Sunday after being held to a 1-1 home draw by .