Pep Guardiola fashion style: Coats, hoodies & shoes and why Man City manager's wife chooses what he wears

Pep Guardiola has cultivated a unique fashion style: From cargo pants and cardigans, the Manchester City boss dresses to impress.

The Catalan coach's reputation is just about as good as they come - assembling arguably the best team of the 21st century at Barcelona before moving on to Bundesliga and Premier League dominance.

Tiki-Taka, inverted full-backs, no-striker systems, his influence on the game has been transcendent, but what about his sartorial sensibilities?

GOAL takes a look at just how the Man City manager likes to dress, where you can go to get the ‘Pep look’, why Pep prefers his wardrobe to be picked by his wife.

What is Pep Guardiola's fashion style?

Pep Guardiola’s fashion style has evolved over the course of his near 14 years as a manager. He is not quite like Diego Simeone, who is synonymous with blacked-out suits, nor does he really favour Arsene Wenger's iconic knee-length jackets.

Pep has been versatile in his choice of clothing, particularly since he moved to Bayern Munich then on to Man City.

During his time at Barcelona, Pep was generally a suit-and-tie man. Blacks and greys, V-neck jumpers and blazers, these were his go-to outfits. Every now and again he’d throw on the odd scarf, or when the sun was shining bright, you might’ve caught him styling a polo neck and jeans.

Getty

However, for the most part, you knew to expect a smart and occasionally smart-casual look from the two-time Champions League winner.

His arrival to Bayern Munich provided the first glimpse of a new Guardiola - the full-time manager, part-time fashionista, something which continued to evolve after he became Man City boss.

Pep Guardiola, as we know him today, seems to favour a more casual look, sporting cardigans, jumpers, baseball jackets, cargo trousers, chinos, and trainers.

Sporadically throwing in shades of blue and dark green, his staple colours are grey, black and white.

Where can you buy Pep Guardiola style jumpers, coats & shoes?

Dress in the famous Pep Guardiola all grey suit for a combined total of £155 ($240) from ASOS, where you’d also find several scarves such as the Jack and Jones woven fringed scarf for £18 ($28) to complete the outfit.

As a long term partner of Puma, you’ll often find Pep Guardiola rocking the brand's merchandise, so head over to the official Puma website to find the timeless Puma Suede Classic trainers, retailing at £65 in the UK or $70 in the U.S..

Getty

If you’re looking to pick out a 'Pep style' outfit for a sunny day, then who can forget his green cargo trousers in the Community shield game in August 2019? You can find a similar pair at the well established high street brand, H&M for £24.99 in the UK.

Lastly, Man City's own clothing line which has become a consistent part of Pep Guardiola’s wardrobe. You can find the Man City x MDCR collaboration hoodie, also on the Puma website, for £46 in the UK.

Why does Pep Guardiola's wife choose his clothes?

In a March 2022 interview with Sky Sports, Pep Guardiola revealed that it is actually his wife, Cristina Serra, who picks out his outfits.

When asked how he decides what to wear on the touchline, Pep smiled and replied: "My wife is so elegant, she helps me alot”

Asked if his wife picks out all of his wardrobe, Pep admitted: "Absolutely, ever since I met her, before I was a disaster, now I’m elegant, thanks to her."

Who is Pep Guardiola's wife?

Getty

Cristina Serra is Pep Guardiola's wife. According to SportsMob, in 1989 Guardiola would walk into a fashion store named ‘Sierra Claret’, where at just 18 years of age, he met his future wife, Serra.

At the time, Cristina was working in Sierra-Claret as that was her family's business, coming from a background of fashion, it was perhaps inevitable that she would end up in the industry.

Cristina made sure to follow in her parents' footsteps and she currently runs a successful fashion company in Barcelona.

Guardiola and Serra got married in 2014, in Barcelona, two-and-a-half decades after first meeting. Where they had a small ceremony among close friends and family.

Given Serra's knowledge of fashion then, it is no surprise that she makes sure her husband cuts a striking figure on the touchline!