'It's a penalty' - Ancelotti won't blame VAR for Real Madrid's lacklustre start to 2023

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti conceded that Real Madrid were to blame for the loss to Villarreal despite a harsh penalty given against David Alaba.

Madrid lost 2-1 to Villarreal

Alaba conceded disputable penalty

Ancelotti refused to blame referees

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blancos head coach conceded that Madrid were outplayed by a surging Villarreal side, despite some controversial decisions. Real Madrid conceded a penalty under contentious circumstances when David Alaba inadvertently handled the ball while falling to the ground.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have not defended well," Ancelotti told reporters after the match. "We have made mistakes at the start and then getting back into the game is not easy. We have not started the year well, like last year."

The Madrid boss also admitted that he wasn't happy with the handball rule: "We have to get used to this. When there is a hand in the area it's a penalty."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat against Villarreal on Saturday afternoon, giving Barcelona the opportunity to take a three-point lead atop La Liga.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Los Blancos will now travel to Saudi Arabia to face Valencia in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final.