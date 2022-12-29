Pele: Football pays respects to one of its icons after his death

Legendary Brazilian player Pele died at 82 on Thursday.
The three-time World Cup winner was in the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo since late-November amid colon cancer and heart problems.
The footballing world celebrated Pele's life with an outpouring of support.
Football pays respects to Pele
Eterno. pic.twitter.com/N912VpCmVK— Santos FC (@SantosFC) December 29, 2022
REI PELÉ 👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/epP8zZHRYr— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) December 29, 2022
The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten.— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 29, 2022
RIP KING 💔👑… pic.twitter.com/F55PrcM2Ud
RIP Legend 🙏🏽🕊 pic.twitter.com/E4HGBBt1O9— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) December 29, 2022
ETERNAL 🤍 pic.twitter.com/K09n2SGdiL— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) December 29, 2022
Rest in Peace the legend Pele. What a Smile 💛🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/6uvPJgYoNF— Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 29, 2022
Thanks for everything. 🤍🕊️ #Pele pic.twitter.com/EItF8tGNWN— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 29, 2022
Farewell to the King. The master of the beautiful game.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 29, 2022
Rest in peace, Pelé. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Cd7xccxX9B
Rest in peace to one of the greatest legends of the game🖤⚽😥— Mesut Özil (@M10) December 29, 2022
Your legacy will live forever.
I'm sure 'Heaven FC' with Maradona and Pele together will be invincible forever 🫶🏼🇧🇷🏆🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/KimzUxhIik
A very sad day for football.— Ian Rush MBE (@Ian_Rush9) December 29, 2022
An icon and a true great of the game who touched millions around the world with his football and personality will be remembered forever.
Rest in peace, Pele.🇧🇷
My thoughts are with his family 💔 pic.twitter.com/eqRDU6usba
Rest in peace, Pele.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 29, 2022
Thank you for the joy you brought to football fans around the world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ypo6NGxdqS
An honour to have had Pelé and his Brazil team train in our town during the World Cup in 1966. 🇧🇷— Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) December 29, 2022
One of the greatest players of all time. Rest in Peace. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/UtaRM8RBeY
The football world has lost a legend. Rest in peace Pele 💔💫 pic.twitter.com/4CrXrEVFlT— Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) December 29, 2022