Paul Pogba to reunite with N'Golo Kante & Karim Benzema?! Juventus midfielder visits Al-Ittihad premises as Saudi Pro League club eyes another major transfer coup

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba could be set for a move to Saudi Arabia after visiting Al-Ittihad's training ground.

Pogba could move to Saudi Arabia

Ittihad have signed Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante

Now eyeing a deal for another France international

WHAT HAPPENED? GOAL understands that Juventus star Pogba has visited Al-Ittihad's training ground as he explores his options this summer. While he has travelled to the country, it is as yet unclear if the 30-year-old intends to pursue a move, or if he is merely assessing the club's interest.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Manchester United midfielder struggled immensely last season and made just six Serie A appearances as he battled a variety of injury woes. So few were his minutes, reports have suggested Juventus are even considering cancelling his contract as they bid to free up space on their wage bill.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Pogba moving to Saudi Arabia would see him link back up with compatriots N'Golo Kante and Karim Benzema, who have already moved to Ittihad. It remains to be seen if he will be following his old France team-mates to the Middle East.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Pogba's future will become clearer as the summer moves on, especially now he has visited Saudi Arabia.