'I'm hungry' - Paul Pogba determined to deliver trophies at Juventus and 'get back on top' after injury nightmare

Paul Pogba confirmed that he is physically fit and wants to return to action soon and win trophies with Juventus.

Pogba hungrier than ever

Has gained match fitness after prolonged injury

Wants to deliver trophies at Juventus

WHAT HAPPENED? Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, on Saturday, confirmed that Pogba has regained match fitness after undergoing rigorous training and is ready to make a comeback.

The player himself has now given an update on his condition and suggested that he is hungrier than ever to come back on the pitch and deliver trophies for the Juventus fans.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to DAZN, Pogba said, "True Pogba? Only playing minutes are missing. I'm fine physically and I want to get back on top. How much does Paul want from Juventus? I'm hungry, like in my early days here. I'm only thirty. I want to give these fans trophies and the desire to come here to the stadium."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The France international has appeared in only 10 matches for the Bianconeri since joining them as a free agent in 2022 from Manchester United. Thereafter a knee problem kept him out of action for a long prolonged period and even forced him to go under the knife. He missed the team's entire pre-season in the US this year.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? After a closely fought 1-1 draw against Bologna on Sunday, Juventus will face Empoli in a Serie A clash on September 3.