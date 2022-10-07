Pacific FC at Cavalry FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight Canadian clash takes place - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022 Canadian Premier League campaign concludes its regular season this weekend as Pacific FC face off with Cavalry FC in a major encounter.

In this final round of matches, those headed to the semi-finals know their place is secure - and the rest just have pride left to play for.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Pacific at Cavalry date & kick-off time

Game: Pacific FC at Cavalry FC Date: October 8, 2022 Kick-off: 11:00pm BST / 6:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Pacific at Cavalry on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 1, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport App

Pacific squad & team news

The visitors know their place before this match even plays out - they will be in the semi-finals next week.

But quite which spot they will take on the ladder and who their final opponent will be? That, indeed, looks to be still up for grabs.

Position Players Goalkeepers Irving, Gazdov Defenders Mukumbilwa, Haynes, Samake, Dada-Luke, Meilleur-Giguère, Mavila, Đidić Midfielders Balde, Polisi, Heard, Young, Dixon, Aparicio, Ricci, Toussaint Forwards Bustos, Binate, Daniels, Dos Santos, Habibullah, Brown

Cavalry squad and team news

Just like their rivals, the hosts too are locked into the top four, and will be gearing up for a final tilt at silverware.

That underlines their desire to ensure they carry some winning form across - but how much success they will have remains to be seen.