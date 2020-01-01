Pablo Mari hoping for permanent Arsenal agreement after seeing loan disrupted by Covid-19

The Spanish defender completed a switch to Emirates Stadium in the winter window, but has been restricted to just two appearances for the Gunners

Pablo Mari is still hoping to secure a permanent move to despite currently being denied the opportunity to prove his worth.

The Spanish defender linked up with the Gunners during the winter transfer window.

Having previously spent time in with , Mari was brought back to the Premier League from 2019 Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo.

A positive first impression was made in north London, with the 26-year-old being tipped to nail down a regular role under Mikel Arteta.

Just two appearances were taken in, though, before football shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Mari’s loan deal has been disrupted as a result, but he believes an agreement could still be struck to keep him at Emirates Stadium long term.

“Of course I have a lot of things I can improve but I think my football can be really good with Arsenal, and also with the coach,” Mari told Sky Sports.

“So, I hope that me and the club go at the end with good things to do a permanent transfer. But we will see because at the moment with the virus it is a little bit difficult.”

Despite having limited opportunities to impress at Arsenal, Mari has enjoyed his time working with Arteta and believes a fellow countryman will help to take his game to another level.

Mari added of his current boss, who has offered cause for optimism across the early weeks of his reign: “He has done really well so far. I'm really happy to work with him.

“He has helped me with my weaknesses and improved my strengths. I hope I can work with him a lot of years.”

An adjustment to life in London has also been made with consummate ease, with Mari claiming to already feel at home.

He said: “I like to fish. I always go when I'm on holidays in . I go to the beach with some family. I like to go there because I'm alone and I can think. I've not had a chance in England yet but I want to in future.

“I love England and so does my wife. The centre of London is unbelievable. We are really happy here.”

The plan from this point is to get back in action for 2019-20 and earn a full-time deal with Arsenal, with attention then turning to the collection of major silverware.

On his future ambitions, Mari said: “To win the Premier League or try to go to the with the Arsenal. Also to go to the national team.”