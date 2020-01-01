‘Ozil is yesterday’s news & won’t play for Arsenal again’ – Campbell can’t see clean slate for World Cup winner

The former Gunners striker believes the German playmaker is destined to leave north London without taking in another appearance

Mesut Ozil has become “yesterday’s news” at and will never play for the club again, says Kevin Campbell.

Despite being a World Cup winner with over 250 appearances for the Gunners to his name, the enigmatic playmaker has tumbled down the pecking order in north London.

Mikel Arteta has frozen the 31-year-old out, with questions being asked of his ability to meet the demands of a Spanish coach who places as much emphasis on character as he does ability.

Campbell cannot see Ozil coming back into contention, as he ticks his contract down towards free agency in the summer of 2021, with the former international now part of the past at Emirates Stadium, rather than the present and future.

“Mesut Ozil is yesterday’s news at the club,” former Gunners striker Campbell told GentingBet.

“There is no chance that he will feature for Arsenal again this season, or ever again.

“There have been certain things that have gone on, instances where he has gone against the club, so I don’t see where there is any room for him to come back.”

While Ozil is being written off in north London, Campbell would like to see patience shown with promising defender William Saliba.

A loan switch has been mooted for the teenage centre-half, who is yet to see a competitive minute for Arsenal, but his potential is expected to be unlocked at some stage by those at the Emirates.

“Mikel Arteta needs to assess where William Saliba is in terms of his development, it wouldn’t be considered a blow to Arsenal if he does go on loan to the Championship if Arteta thinks that is what is best for him,” Campbell added.

“He’s played a season or two for but he is still a very young man.

“If it was up to me, I would keep him at the football club, let him pick up some minutes here and there and get him up to speed but as we know, nothing beats playing games.

“So, I would understand if he does go out on loan but if he doesn’t then that is fine as well. Ultimately, it will be down to Mikel Arteta to decide but Saliba has so much talent, I would like to see him stay at the club this season.”