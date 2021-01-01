‘I am an optimist’ - Pochettino hopeful of new Mbappe deal for PSG

The former Tottenham boss retains hope that the 2018 World Cup winner will agree new terms with the Parc des Princes side

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino remains optimistic that Kylian Mbappe will sign a new deal with the club.

Out of contract in 2022, Mbappe could depart the Ligue 1 side in the summer if no new deal is agreed.

Real Madrid are thought to be interested in the forward, who scored twice as PSG secured a dramatic 3-2 win over Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

What did he say?

Speaking about Mbappe’s future, Pochettino told Canal+: “I am an optimist, and I hope that the best players at the club, in this case Kylian, will stay here.”

Pochettino on Saint-Etienne win

Pochettino also spoke of the dramatic nature of his side’s win in a game in which all the goals came in the closing 12 minutes plus stoppage time.

Saint-Etienne led and then seemed to have snatched a point with a 92nd-minute equaliser, only for Mauro Icardi to head a winner, putting PSG only a point behind leaders Lille.

“It's a victory, we'll see at the end if it's a victory for the title, but it's three very important points, we looked for the win until the end,” Pochettino said.

“The team has mental strength, a lot of quality and not just athletically. The circumstances are what they are, it's not easy, but these three points will give us energy.”

How did Mbappe react?

Speaking to Canal+, he said: “We got into the problems on our own. When we lead 2-1, we have to keep the leadm, but we wanted to win, because Ligue 1 is a primary objective for us and we want to write ourselves into the history of the club. We want to win and we are competitors.

“People think it's easy to win, it isn't. This season there is a tough race for the title. We must continue to give our all. We win the matches, that's the most important.”

