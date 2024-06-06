OPPO teams up with Kaka to capture epic Wembley Champions League final

OPPO's What A Shot campaign gave journalists and supporters the chance to experiment with the OPPO Find X7 Ultra, producing some incredible results

OPPO celebrated the What A Shot campaign at an exhilarating Champions League final at Wembley, with global brand ambassador Kaka playing a starring role.

Showcasing its latest flagship OPPO Find X7 Ultra, official Champions League photographers, journalists and fans alike were given the opportunity to test out the phone's photographic capabilities, producing some truly stunning results.

From novice photographers to experts in the field that have captured World Cups and other major club and international competitions, use of the OPPO smartphone led to some truly iconic and mesmerising imagery from the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Dortmund.

AC Milan and Brazil legend Kaka proved a star attraction in the build-up to the main event as he appeared at the Champions Village and from inside Wembley Stadium prior to the big kick-off, running the rule over some iconic imagery associated with his career.

Reflecting on his second year as OPPO global ambassador, Kaka said: "It's been an honour to partner with OPPO and engage with fans through a whole series of offline and digital activities during the past two Champions League seasons."

Madrid defeated Dortmund 2-0 to lift their 15th European crown on the night, with OPPO having hosted a number of activities during the UEFA Champions Festival, including the opportunity to be photographed with a giant UEFA Champions League trophy and the chance to be seated within replicas of the two finalists' team benches.

Not only capable of producing flawless results from sporting events, the OPPO Find X7 Ultra's four back-facing 50MP cameras can be used to capture breathtaking scenery, with the Wembley final allowing supporters from across the globe to photograph some iconic London landmarks, including Tower Bridge and Big Ben.

The What A Shot campaign also gave the opportunity for photographers, journalists and fans to try out the device's new Generative AI photo editing tool, that allows part of an image to be completely removed, like it had never even existed.

Speaking about OPPO's involvement at the Champions League final, Billy Zhang, President of Overseas MKT, Sales and Service at OPPO said: "It’s inspiring to see OPPO's industry-leading mobile imaging technologies continue to elevate the experience for football fans and enable them to capture countless inspiring moments both on and off the pitch during the past two seasons of the UEFA Champions League."