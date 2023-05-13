'They didn't listen to me!' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals he offered Manchester United the chance to sign Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland for just £4 MILLION in 2018

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed that Manchester United could have signed Erling Haaland for just £4million back in 2018.

Man Utd could have signed Haaland in 2018

Solskjaer recommended his name

Haaland broke goalscoring record in Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester United boss revealed that he had recommended Haaland's name to the club six months before taking the manager's role but they refused to listen to him. The Norwegian striker was reportedly available for just £4million but the club refused to sign him at that time.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Sun, Solskjaer said: "I called United about six months before I took over and told them that I'd got this striker that we had but they didn't listen. I asked for £4million for Haaland but they didn't sign him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland eventually joined Red Bull Salzburg and then went to Borussia Dortmund before signing for the Red Devils' city rivals Manchester City in the summer. He has broken the record for most goals scored in a Premier League season and currently has 51 goals in 47 appearances for the Cityzens in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Erik ten Hag's side, who are currently fourth on the league table, a point above Liverpool, next take on Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.