New York Red Bulls vs Nashville: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS game

New York Red Bulls will play their first home game of the new MLS season as they host Nashville at the Red Bull Arena.
The Red Bulls lost their opening game 1-0 against Orlando City as Gerhard Struber's men struggled in front of goal despite otherwise dominating the game in which the Lions made the best of their only shot at goal, while Nashville registered a comfortable 2-0 win over New York City in their opening match.
NY Red Bulls vs Nashville date & kick-off time
Game:
New York Red Bulls vs Nashville
Date:
March 4, 2023
Kick-off:
7:30pm ET, 12:30am GMT (Mar 5), 6am IST (Mar 5)
Venue:
Red Bull Arena, New Jersey
How to watch NY Red Bulls vs Nashville on TV & live stream online
NY Red Bulls team news & squad
Hamstring injuries prevent Serge Ngoma and Dru Yearwood from taking part, while Dante Vanzeir will look to make his club debut after arriving from Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.
Meanwhile, former Philadelphia forward Cory Burke was handed his club debut in the Orlando City defeat albeit for the final 22 minutes, but Elias Manoel is likely to start again.
NY Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; Harper, Reyes, S. Nealis, Tolkin; Luquinhas, Amaya, Casseres, Morgan; Manoel, Burke
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Coronel, Meara, Marcucci
Defenders
S. Nealis, Reyes, Ndam, Nocita, Tolkin, Ofori, Reid, Duncan, D. Nealis
Midfielders
Edelman, Casseres Jr, Yearwood, Sserwadda, Estrela, Stroud, Luquinhas, Amaya, Carmona, Morgan, Fernandez, Ngoma, Harper
Forwards
Vanzeir, Manoel, Burke, Barlow
Nashville team news & squad
CJ Sapong and Dax McCarthy are doubts after missing the win over New York City with thigh problems, while new signing Nick DePuy (lower leg) is out injured.
Hany Mukhtar may start against Red Bulls after shaking off a hip injury in a substitute appearance in their season opener, where the German contributed with an assist, while Fafa Picault assisted the first goal on his club debut.
Nashville possible XI: Willis; Moore, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz; Godoy, Davis; Picault, Leal, Shaffelburg; Mukhtar
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Amiche, Willis, Panicco, Martino
Defenders
Zimmerman, Maher, Wyke, Bauer, Longmire, Lovitz, Washington, Skinner, Moore
Midfielders
Godoy, Davis, Anunga, McCarty, Mukhtar, Leal, Shaffeburg, Picault, Haakenson, Freeman, Perry, Muyl
Forwards
Bunbury, Sapong, Zubak