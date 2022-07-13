NWSL expansion: US women's top-flight to get two more teams in 2024

VAR will also be introduced next season as the premier women's soccer league in North America gets even bigger

Two new teams will be introduced to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) for the 2024 season as part of a raft of changes in the top flight of the United States domestic game, which will also see VAR introduced for matches.

The NWSL expanded this season, with Angel City and San Diego Wave joining the competition.

A further pair of clubs will enter the division in two years' time, taking it up to 14 teams.

What has been said about NWSL expansion?

“This week’s meetings have underscored what I have believed from my first day on the job; the NWSL will be the tip of the spear in driving transformational change in the professional sports landscape in this country,” said commissioner Jessica Berman after the league's board of governors met across July 12 and 13 in New York.

“I’ve spent the first three months of my tenure with the league on a listening tour speaking with hundreds of stakeholders, from owners to partners to players to fans.

"The overwhelming theme was that while we have challenges to address, we have infinite opportunities to unlock our potential that will serve our players and the millions who support them around the world.

"We are aligned around sustained investments to serve our league, a bold strategy to continue our growth, and a commitment to deliver the greatest product in professional soccer.”

When will the changes be made to NWSL?

It is hoped that VAR will be introduced in time for the 2023 season, along with extra investment in officials.

The following campaign, if all goes to plan, could see two new teams join Angel City and San Diego as new franchises in NWSL.

