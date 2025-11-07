How to watch Northwestern vs Boston University NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Boston Terriers (1-0) travel to Welsh-Ryan Arena on Friday looking to hand the Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) their first loss of the season.

Boston University matched its 2023-24 win total last season, finishing 16-16 overall. In Patriot League play, the Terriers managed a respectable 10-8 record, trailing only Bucknell, American, and Colgate in the standings. They closed the regular season strong with four wins in their last five games, the lone defeat coming against American, but their postseason hopes were short-lived. Boston U’s conference tournament run ended abruptly with a loss to Navy in the opening round on March 6.

As for Northwestern, the Wildcats couldn’t quite replicate their 21-10 campaign from the year before, slipping to a 17-16 finish overall. Their 7-13 record in the Big Ten left them ahead of only USC, Iowa, Nebraska, Penn State, and Washington. Northwestern stumbled down the stretch with back-to-back losses to UCLA and Maryland, but regained some footing by defeating Minnesota in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. However, their stay was brief; Wisconsin sent them packing with a 70-63 defeat in the following round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Northwestern vs Boston University NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Northwestern vs Boston University: Date and tip-off time

The Northwestern will face off against Boston University in an exciting NCAAM game on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT at Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, IL.

Date Friday, November 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT Venue Welsh-Ryan Arena Location Evanston, IL

How to watch Northwestern vs Boston University on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Northwestern and Boston University exclusively live on Peacock.

Northwestern vs Boston University team news & key performers

Northwestern Wildcats team news

Northwestern, meanwhile, kicked off its season in far more comfortable fashion, cruising past Mercyhurst 70-47 at home on Monday. The Wildcats jumped out to a 36-point first half and maintained control throughout the game. Arrinten Page turned in a dominant double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Nick Martinelli chipped in 17 points and five boards. KJ Windham provided a spark off the bench, finishing with 11 points and seven rebounds in just 21 minutes of action.

Boston University Terriers team news

Boston University opened its season Monday night with a dramatic road win over Northeastern, pulling out a 76-75 victory in overtime. The Terriers were edged 35-34 in the second half but showed composure down the stretch to escape with the one-point thriller. Sam Hughes led the charge with 21 points and five rebounds, while Ben Defty was a force inside, tallying 20 points and eight boards. Chance Gladden contributed 10 points and five assists, and Ethan Okwuosa added 10 points and five rebounds to round out a balanced offensive performance.