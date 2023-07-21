No deal! Man Utd winger Anthony Elanga turns down Everton transfer over tactical concerns

Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga has reportedly turned down a transfer to Everton due to tactical concerns.

Swedish star faces competition for places

Linked with summer move elsewhere

Unlikely to end up at Goodison Park

WHAT HAPPENED? The Sweden international is seeing a move away from Old Trafford speculated on as he faces fierce competition for a place. The likes of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho are all competing for wide attacking berths in Erik ten Hag’s plans.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With minutes set to be in short supply, Elanga is expected to take on a new challenge this summer. The Daily Mail is, however, reporting that Goodison Park will not be his next port of call. The Toffees have held discussions with the 21-year-old forward, but he has concerns regarding how he would fit into Sean Dyche’s system on Merseyside.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Elanga made 26 appearances for United last season, but failed to find the target and is looking for a fresh start. For now, he is forming part of the Red Devils’ pre-season plans in the United States – with Ten Hag’s men readying themselves for a run of friendlies against Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Lens and Athletic Club.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Elanga is a product of United’s famed academy system and, having made a senior breakthrough during Ralf Rangnick’s interim spell as boss, is up to 55 appearances and four goals in total for the Premier League heavyweights.