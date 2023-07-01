'That is exactly what I'm going to do' - Nicolas Jackson reveals advice from Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane after sealing transfer to Chelsea

New Chelsea man Nicolas Jackson has revealed he took some advice from fellow Senegal international Sadio Mane ahead of his move to Stamford Bridge.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old was talking to the club's website after completing a £30 million ($38m)move from Villarreal. Jackson's new boss will be Mauricio Pochettino, who managed Mane at Southampton, and the Bayern Munich winger was happy to provide some wise words to his younger team-mate.

WHAT THEY SAID: Jackson said: "I spoke to Sadio Mane about him [Pochettino] and he spoke very highly of him, he said amazing things about him. Sadio told me the manager is going to help me a lot to improve and do well if I listen to what he has to tell me, so that is exactly what I’m going to do."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's been quite the few months for Jackson, who saw a move to Bournemouth collapse in January after a failed medical. The forward responded by breaking into the Villarreal first team and becoming one of the breakout stars of La Liga, bagging 12 league goals to help fire the Yellow Submarine to a fifth-placed finish.

WHAT NEXT FOR NICOLAS JACKSON? It's all change at Chelsea this summer as they look to rebuild after a wild spending spree and managerial upheaval. Jackson will be looking to gel with fellow arrival Christopher Nkunku and put an end to the Blues' miserable record in front of goal.