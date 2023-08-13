Neymar is off to Saudi Arabia! Brazil star agrees two-year contract that will see him earn a whopping €160m at Al-Hilal

Neymar has reached an agreement to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar agrees to join Al-Hilal

PSG negotiating with Saudi club

Brazilian would earn €160m

WHAT HAPPENED? According to L'Equipe, Neymar has agreed to sign a two-year contract with Al-Hilal that would see him earn a whopping €160 million (£138m/$175m). PSG have already agreed to sell him to the Saudi Pro League side while the player appears to have given the green light, too.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar - who became the most expensive player in history when PSG signed him from Barcelona for €222m in 2017 - has been told by the French club that he is surplus to requirements.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 31-year-old has been out of action since March after undergoing reconstructive ankle ligament surgery. While wantaway attacker Kylian Mbappe has been reintegrated into PSG training, Neymar's six-year stint in Paris looks to be over.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? Neymar looks set to link up with the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves and former Barcelona winger Malcolm at the Riyadh-based club.