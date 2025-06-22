Neymar reunites with pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi for a kiss & romantic slow dance after welcoming Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal to Brazil for summer holiday

Neymar has been reunited with pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi after welcoming Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal to Brazil for a summer holiday.

WHAT HAPPENED?

South American superstar Neymar is back in his homeland after returning to his roots at Santos on a short-term contract. They are currently enjoying a break in their domestic schedule as rivals compete at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

With Santos not due to be back in action until July 16, Neymar has been making the most of another opportunity to relax and unwind. As part of that, he has played host to 17-year-old Barca sensation Yamal.

Article continues below

Getty

DID YOU KNOW?

The talented teenager, who has been partying around the world after reaching the end of the 2024-25 campaign, has been chilling by the pool with Neymar while also indulging in games of Teqball and foot volleyball.

THE GOSSIP

While enjoying spending time with friends old and new, Neymar also has his family around him. That includes partner Biancardi, who joined her beau for a kiss and slow dance during a drinking and dining session that also included a game of poker.

Instagram

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR?

Biancardi is preparing to give birth to her second child with Neymar. He is seeing more questions asked of his future, amid links to teams in Europe, with the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward eager to captain his country at next summer’s World Cup.