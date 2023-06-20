Neymar performs U-turn on possible PSG exit with Luis Enrique set to be appointed

Neymar has reportedly performed a U-turn on a possible Paris Saint-Germain exit, with Luis Enrique being heavily linked to the Ligue 1 champions.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian forward has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes to Manchester United, as Erik ten Hag wants to bolster his attacking options. Chelsea are also said to be keen on Neymar and had reportedly opened talks with PSG over a potential summer transfer. However, according to L’Équipe, Luis Enrique's imminent arrival in Paris has forced Neymar to rethink his stance and he is now open to reuniting with the former Barcelona coach.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar previously worked with Luis Enrique at Barcelona for three seasons between 2014 and 2017, where he won the Champions League along with two La Liga titles. Incidentally, it was Luis Enrique who guided the Catalan club to their famous 6-1 win over PSG at Camp Nou, which knocked the French champions out of the Champions League in the 2016-17 season, with the Brazilian scoring a late brace.

AND WHAT'S MORE: If Neymar continues to ply his trade with PSG, it could prompt Manchester United to look for other options in the market. They had initially wanted to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, but Daniel Levy is likely to ask for a massive fee. Alternative targets like Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Benfica's Goncalo Ramos, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani, and Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund are also not going to come cheap, which has forced the Red Devils to shift their focus towards Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins.

WHAT NEXT? Neymar started the 2022-23 season in great form and had 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 appearances across all competitions, before he suffered an ankle injury in February, which sidelined him for the rest of the season. With Luis Enrique set to take charge of the Ligue 1 champions, the Brazilian would like to come back stronger and replicate the success he achieved with the manager during his stint with Barcelona.