‘Like it or not, Neymar is an ace’ – Brazil star backed by Richarlison to illuminate 2022 World Cup

Chris Burton
10:09 AM GMT 15/11/2022
Richarlison is backing Brazil’s talismanic captain to illuminate the 2022 World Cup, saying “whether you like it or not, Neymar is an ace”.
  • Selecao ready for shot at global glory
  • Tite's squad loaded with talent
  • PSG forward remains the main man

WHAT HAPPENED? The Selecao are heading to Qatar as many people’s favourites to go all the way and collect a sixth global crown, with there an enviable array of talent at Tite’s disposal. Neymar remains the main man in a star-studded squad, with the Paris Saint-Germain forward still a match-winning talent despite coming in for criticism at times.

WHAT THEY SAID: Tottenham forward Richarlison has told Eurosport of working with an iconic figure and why he remains one of the best in the business: “Neymar is a likeable guy. He’s someone I admire a lot, a real idol for me. One the pitch, it’s wonderful to play with him because he’s always there to put us in a clear goal situation. I admire him so much. Whether you like it or not, Neymar is an ace, a standout player, so we do everything to make him feel good.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richarlison added on a 30-year-old frontman that likes to play with a smile on his face: “Neymar is a more match-oriented player. In a training situation, he's more relaxed and lighter but when he plays, he likes to challenge the opponents.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Brazil are due to open their 2022 World Cup campaign against Serbia on November 24, before going on to face Switzerland and Cameroon in their other Group G fixtures.

