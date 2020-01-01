Neymar 'immensely happy' to miss 2020 Rio Carnaval festivities

There will be no feathers, glitter or street parades for the Paris Saint-Germain star this year as he focuses on staying out of trouble

Neymar took to Instagram to announce his withdrawal from 2020's Carnaval celebrations, adding that he was over the moon to miss out on the partying in his native .

Carnaval, which celebrates the final days on the Christian calendar before the start of Lent, is marked across the Americas with raucous street celebrations and shows.

But it is in Brazil where the holiday is best known, with Rio de Janeiro and its samba schools and bloco dance groups particularly famous.

In previous years, Neymar has been one of the many famous faces to join in the celebrations, despite the date falling right in the middle of the European season.

The forward was sidelined with a metatarsal injury for last year's edition and took advantage of his absence to travel to Rio, where he hit the headlines for his presence alongside Brazilian singer Anitta.

This time round, however, Rio will have to do without the footballer's presence as he officially dropped out of the reckoning, with PSG's second leg against looming.

"With immense happiness, I announce that I am out of the 2020 Carnaval," Neymar said on his official Instagram account amid laughs.

"That is it. This time there will be no controversy. Thanks. Happy Carnaval!"

Neymar's Carnaval no-show is not the first time that he has spurned the chance for a wild party in recent weeks.

Having pulled out all the stops for his birthday party in 2019, he decided to keep things quieter for his most recent celebrations at the start of February, hosting an intimate affair for family and friends in Paris.

While the Brazilian has toned down his lifestyle somewhat, however, there are still suggestions that all is not well at PSG.

Tuesday's defeat at the hands of BVB was the first time he had played in four matches, and after the final whistle Neymar insisted he could have featured earlier.

“It was not my choice not to play the last matches. I wanted to play, I felt good," Neymar said post-match.

"The club was afraid and it is I who suffer from it."

PSG and Neymar are back in action on Sunday, when they host .