'They called him crazy' - Neymar credits Cristiano Ronaldo for mass exodus of big-name players to Saudi Pro League after joining Al-Hilal

Neymar has hailed the influence Cristiano Ronaldo has had on the Saudi Pro League, after his own recent move to the Middle East.

Neymar joined Al-Hilal on Tuesday

Ronaldo became first big-name signing in December

Lucrative deals have seen players move to Middle East

WHAT HAPPENED? Following the completion of his recent move to Al-Hilal, 31-year-old forward Neymar has insisted a lot is owed to Al-Nassr forward Ronaldo, for his influence in the recent growth of football in Saudi Arabia.

WHAT THEY SAID: ''I believe Cristiano Ronaldo started all of this and everybody called him 'crazy', and this and that, today you see the league more and more,'' Neymar told Al-Hilal's official channels, following his transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to the Middle East earlier this week. It has been reported the former Barcelona man will earn a staggering £137 million ($174m/€160m) in Saudi Arabia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kane and Jordan Henderson just some of the names that have swapped Europe leading leagues for the Gulf state this summer, chances are we will still see more and more players head to the Saudi Pro League in the years that follow.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

@Alhilal_FC

Getty Images

Al Ittifaq Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? With it yet to be confirmed when the Brazil international will make his debut for the club, Al-Hilal are next set for action this Saturday, with Jorge Jesus' side taking on Al-Feiha on Saturday.