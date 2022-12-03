Netherlands vs USA: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The Netherlands are set to take on the USMNT in a round of 16 clash at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Louis van Gaal's side came out as group leaders and remain unbeaten in the tournament. Cody Gakpo has been their star man so far with three goals to his name and will be the one to watch out for against the USA. The Dutch have progressed to the knockouts in every edition that they have played since 1934, barring 1990 and 2006.

Meanwhile, Gregg Berhalter's men leapfrogged Iran in Group B to finish as group runners-up. Their talisman Christian Pulisic has been in good form in Qatar and scored the solitary goal against Carlos Quieroz's men. The Stars and Stripes reached the quarter-final stage in 2002 and would like to match that record this time around as well.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, India and more, as well as how to stream the match live online.

Netherlands vs USA date & kick-off time

Game: Netherlands vs USA Date: December 3, 2022 Kick-off: 10:00am ET / 3:00pm GMT / 5:00pm CAT / 8:30 pm IST Venue: Khalifa International Stadium Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Netherlands vs USA on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be televised on BBC One, with streaming available on BBC iPlayer.

In India, the match will be broadcast on the Sports 18 Network and streamed on Jio Cinema.

Country TV Channel Live Stream US Fox Sports, Telemundo fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports UK BBC One BBC iPlayer India Sports 18 SD/HD Jio Cinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Netherlands squad & team news

The Netherlands have an entirely fit squad going into this fixture.

Jeremie Frimpong has recovered his fitness from an ankle injury and has returned to full training.

However, Matthijs de Ligt and Nathan Ake have to tread with caution as another booking will see them miss a potential quarter-final match.

Netherlands predicted XI: Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, F. De Jong, Blind; Klaassen; Gakpo, Depay

Position Players Goalkeepers Bijlow, Pasveer, Noppert Defenders Frimpong, Timber, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Aké, De Vrij, Malacia, Blind, Dumfries Midfielders Taylor, Berghuis, Klaassen, De Roon, Koopmeiners, F. De Jong, Simons Forwards L. De Jong, Bergwijn, Gakpo, Depay, Janssen, Weghorst, Lang

USA squad & team news

Pulisic is being monitored closely after he suffered a pelvic contusion against Iran, but the Chelsea forward has confirmed that he will be fine before Saturday.

However, Josh Sargent is a doubt with an injured ankle and Weston McKennie is struggling with a quad problem. However, all of them are listed as 'day-to-day', which means they have a good chance of making it to the starting XI.

USA predicted XI: Turner; Dest, Carter-Vickers, Ream, Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Weah, Sargent, Pulisic