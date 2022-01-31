Ndombele returns to Lyon as midfielder signs on loan from Tottenham until end of season

Tom Mallows
The France midfielder is back at his former club after a frustrating spell in north London

Lyon have re-signed midfielder Tanguy Ndombele on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season.

The France international cost Spurs a club-record £54 million ($74m) when he joined from the Ligue 1 side in the summer of 2019.

However he has struggled to live up to that price tag and has returned to his former side in search of regular first-team football.

The bigger picture

Ndombele's signing was hailed as a coup when the made the move to north London two-and-a-half years ago, as he was considered the kind of energetic box-to-box midfielder Spurs were crying out for.

However, the 25-year-old struggled for consistency despite being a regular starter and never earned the full faith of his manager.

His first-team opportunities have been limited since Nuno was sacked and replaced by Antonio Conte in November, meaning a January transfer in search of regular action became inevitable.

PSG were in talks over a loan move last week but a deal could not be struck, leaving the door open for Lyon to make a move.

Peter Bosz's side were keen to bolster their midfield after selling Bruno Guimaraes to Newcastle and will hope a return to familiar surroundings will inspire Ndombele to recapture his best form.

