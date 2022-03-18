Ndidi out of Nigeria vs Ghana showdown after injury setback

Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers has ruled Wilfred Ndidi out of Nigeria's 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying games against Ghana.

Ndidi is among the five midfielders called up by Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen for next week's game in Kumasi, followed by the return fixture in Abuja on March 29.

The combative midfielder limped off in the 60th minute of Leicester City's 2-1 loss to Rennes in a Uefa Europa Conference League match.

Immediately after Thursday's outing, Rodgers hinted that Ndidi picked up a medial ligament damage in his knee and he has now disclosed that the Nigeria star could be out for a few weeks.

“Wilfred Ndidi, we just have to assess. He picked up an injury that might keep him out for a few weeks, which is a shame...and Marc Albrighton had to come off," Rodgers was cquoted by Leicestershire Live.

"Just as it looks like we’re getting players back… We’ve got a really good squad when they’re all available. It looks like we’ll get some back, but one or two might be out. We’ll have to see once the scans turn up later."

Rodgers further expressed concern over Ademola Lookman's fitness after he came off the bench to replace Albrighton, 12 minutes into Thursday's game.

"Ricardo Pereira and Ademola Lookman put themselves out there last night even though they weren’t 100 per cent and weren’t feeling well," he added.

"They came into the game and gave their all for the team, so they should still be available."

Lookman has been handed his first Super Eagles invite for the forthcoming World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

He will be expected to play a part when Leicester City host Brentford for a Premier League fixture on Sunday.

The Foxes are currently 12th in the league table and they were paired against PSV in the quarter-final of the Europa Conference League on Friday.