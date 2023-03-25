Mason Mount wears N'Golo Kante Chelsea shirt back to front as he joins Thiago Silva in watching Frenchman's return after SEVEN MONTHS out

Dominic Booth
|
N'Golo Kante Mason Mount ChelseaGetty & @masonmount
N. KantéChelseaPremier League

N'Golo Kante is close to making a full return from injury as his Chelsea comeback was cheered on by team-mates Mason Mount and Thiago Silva.

  • Kante hasn't featured for Chelsea since August
  • Hamstring injury rehab nearly finished
  • Mount and Thiago watch behind-closed-doors friendly

WHAT HAPPENED? The Athletic report that Kante played an hour in the friendly match, a 3-0 win for a Chelsea side against Charlton, and came through without any kind of knock or setback. The 31-year-old hasn't played a competitive match since August. Mount and Thiago Silva, who have both also been out for lengthy periods of late, were both in attendance. The England midfielder ever wore a 'Kante 7' shirt back to front, in support of his team-mate.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's been a long road back for Kante since he suffered a hamstring issue in Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on August 14. The club spent a record £106 million on midfielder Enzo Fernandez in January but Kante will now try to work his way into Graham Potter's plans.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kante hasn't featured since Potter's arrival, with the manager providing an update on his fitness last weekend. “N’Golo’s due to carry on training Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with potentially a game to give him some minutes,” he said.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Potter's side are back in action on April 1 in the Premier League against Aston Villa, although it remains to be seen whether that game will come too soon for Kante to start.

