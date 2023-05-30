Jose Mourinho snubbed! Ex-Chelsea star Wayne Bridge reveals best manager he's played under - and it's not the Special One

Ex-Chelsea defender Wayne Bridge chose former Southampton manager Glenn Hoddle over AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho.

Bridge chose Hoddle over Mourinho

Bridge prefers Hoddle's tactics

Past tension between Mourinho and Bridge

WHAT HAPPENED? During the launch of sports bar Club 5 in London, Bridge stated that ex-Southampton boss Hoddle was a better manager than AS Roma coach Mourinho (whom he played under at Chelsea). The former Manchester City defender emphasised how despite the success he had at Stamford Bridge, he enjoyed Hoddle's style of football more and wished he had taken him to Tottenham Hotspur with him.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Best (manager) is a really tough one because I'd have to pick between Mourinho and Glenn Hoddle at Southampton. He was unbelievable for me, he did unbelievable for Southampton. I think we were sixth in the league when he left. He was playing a formation, 4-3-3, which no one really talked about a lot, that's what we were playing at the time. His attention to detail against the other teams, the way he got Southampton playing was unbelievable," said Bridge at the launch (via Daily Mail).

"Like I said, he was great for me. I was probably just a bit annoyed he never took me to Spurs because I loved playing with him! It's really hard because obviously Mourinho comes along and he wins loads of trophies, but for me personally, I'd probably say Glenn Hoddle, I think he was unbelievable."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite winning multiple trophies under him, including a Premier League title and an FA Cup, Bridge did not have a great bond with Mourinho. The former England left-back has previously criticised the Portuguese manager's player management when they both were at Chelsea, stating that the current AS Roma boss would often be harsh to his players and not give them much feedback.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MOURINHO? Mourinho and AS Roma will travel to the Puskas Arena for the Europa League Final against Sevilla on May 31.