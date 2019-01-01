Mount: Abraham and Tomori deserve England call-ups

The Blues midfielder will now be able to count his friends since youth level as team-mates for both club and country

Mason Mount has welcomed call-ups for his team-mates Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori after Gareth Southgate announced his squad for the Three Lions' upcoming qualifiers.

The trio came through the academy at Cobham Training Centre and they will be hopeful of taking their form at club level onto the international stage.

Frank Lampard has been lauded this season for integrating a whole host of young and homegrown players into his squad, with the trio all starting Chelsea's crucial 2-1 away win in on Wednesday.

And Mount is pleased to see his fellow academy stars step up to the next stage in their development.

"He’s [Abraham] on fire and when you have a player like that, any time the ball goes into the box you’re expecting him to get on the end of it or create a chance or get a goal," Mount said at Stade Pierre Mauroy. "It’s brilliant to have him scoring as many as he can.

"The thing for him is to focus on continuing these performances and trying to get goals and goals. That’s the main thing for him. He’s a striker, so as many goals as he can score, that’s the best thing for him."

Unlike Tomori, Abraham has already lined up for England in two friendlies as he played for the Three Lions in 2017 while on loan with .

Mount knows Tomori better than most having played with him since he joined the academy at the age of eight before spending last season on loan together at .

And Tomori deserves his chance having shone at the heart of Lampard's defence so far this season, according to the Blues midfielder.

"It’s not just the past week, it’s last year as well, how well he did. I’m very close to Fik so my opinion is he can definitely get up there and get in the team. He’s definitely good enough," Mount continued. "You can see by his performances.

"He’s strong, he’s quick, he’s confident on the ball. You never know what can happen."

Reece James also got a major vote of confidence from Lampard as he was selected to start the first European away trip of the season in only his second appearance for the club.

The 19-year-old was part of the same Chelsea age group as Mount but has less experience at senior level.

And Mount looked to help James as they both enjoyed their first away trip in Europe's elite competition.

Article continues below

"I tried to help Reece in his first start as much as I could but, me being only 20 as well, it’s only my second start," he said.

"It’s weird. When you look around, there are so many inexperienced players in the , young players who just broke through this season.

"It’s nice to have that around you where you can all help each other."