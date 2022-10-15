Monaco vs Clermont: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Monaco welcome Clermont to face them at Stade Louis II. With plenty of other intriguing games in the top-flight today, this could well be a surprise highlight, with two teams in strong form.

One may well have to give way to the other though - but which way will the winds of fortune blow? We'll find out soon enough.

Monaco vs Clermont date & kick-off time

Game: Monaco vs Clermont Date: October 16, 2022 Kick-off: 4:05pm BST / 11:05am ET / 9:35pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

Monaco squad & team news

Knocking on the door of the top four and looking to force their way towards the top of an intriguing European race, Monaco have been in fine fettle this term.

Five wins on the trot after something of a shaky start has got them positively purring. They'll be the rightful favourites here.

Position Players Goalkeepers Nübel, Didillon, Liénard Defenders Vanderson, Maripán, Badiashile, Disasi, Henrique, Jakobs, Sarr, Aguilar, Okou Midfielders Camara, Lucas, Matazo, Golovin, Minamino, Fofana, Akliouche, Lemaréchal, Seghir, Magassa Forwards Boadu, Ben Yedder, Diatta, Volland, Embolo, Geubbels, Martins

Clermont squad and team news

Just one loss in their last five have Clermont looking like a fine contender this term too, with the visitors leading the best of the rest in mid-table seeking to break into the upper echelons.

Win against Monaco and they'll have a statement result to show they are not joking around.