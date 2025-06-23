'Mom, look' - Lamine Yamal bursts with pride as Neymar dons his Barcelona shirt after holiday link-up in Brazil

Lamine Yamal burst with pride after seeing Neymar don his Barcelona shirt, with the teenage wonderkid posting a message saying "mom, look".

WHAT HAPPENED?

Blaugrana sensation Yamal has spent part of his summer break alongside former Barca star Neymar in his native Brazil. The pair have been laughing and joking while enjoying dips in a pool and a spot of foot volleyball.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Yamal has never hidden his admiration for Neymar and recently posted a picture on social media with an iconic Santos No.11 shirt on his back. Brazil’s all-time leading goal-scorer has now returned that compliment.

WHAT YAMAL SAID?

Delivering his own nod of respect to one of the most exciting players on the planet, Neymar was happy to pose in a ‘Yamal 19’ jersey. A surreal moment for the Golden Boy winner saw him share the image alongside a message saying "mom, look".

DID YOU KNOW?

The good times are set to keep on rolling for Yamal as he is poised to sign a lucrative new contract with Barcelona. The paperwork will be officially completed when the product of the famed La Masia academy system turns 18 on July 13.

WHAT NEXT?

Yamal has been relaxing after helping Barca to a domestic treble in 2024-25, jetting around the world to soak up some sun, and will hope to achieve a feat that Neymar never managed at some point in the not-too-distant future by claiming a prestigious Ballon d’Or.