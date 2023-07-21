MLS rivals won’t bow to Lionel Messi & Inter Miami in grass debate as Charlotte FC vow to stick with artificial turf

Lionel Messi may be accustomed to playing on grass, but Charlotte FC have informed the Inter Miami new boy that they will not be changing their pitch.

Six clubs have artificial turf

Argentine icon used to grass

Clubs allowed to make big calls

WHAT HAPPENED? The North Carolina-based outfit are one of six in MLS that play their home games on artificial turf. Said surfaces have been blamed for unfortunate injuries in the past, with the likes of former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Messi used to playing on a surface that is a little softer under foot. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is now in the United States, with debate opened regarding fake pitches, but Charlotte FC will not be bowing to the Argentine icon when it comes to personal preferences on the playing field front.

WHAT THEY SAID: The MLS outfit have said in a statement given to the Charlotte Observer: “All of our Major League Soccer matches are scheduled to be played on turf and there is no plan to change to natural grass.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: MLS commissioner Don Garber has told the Miami Herald of the discussion regarding a potential switch from turf to grass for the likes of Charlotte and Atalanta United: “That’s going to be the decision of every club when they travel to those stadiums that don’t have natural grass. My expectations are that’s what they will do, but there’s a lot of work that needs to be done to figure all of that out. As you know, MLS promotes a lot of international games. We have been able to bring natural grass into those stadiums, but we’ve never done that for regular-season game.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Charlotte are due to face Messi when he makes his MLS bow on August 21, but that game will take place at DRV PNK Stadium in Florida. The Argentine will face Charlotte in their own backyard on October 21 as the 2023 regular season comes to a close – with Inter Miami needing inspiration prior to that as they currently sit bottom of the Eastern Conference.