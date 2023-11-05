'A dream come true' - Lionesses star Millie Bright all smiles as she switches on iconic Oxford Street Christmas lights in aid of charity

Lionesses star and Chelsea captain Millie Bright turned on the Christmas lights on Oxford Street in support of charity partner Starlight.

Bright turns on Oxford Street Christmas lights

Marks the countdown for the festive period

Makes gesture with charity Starlight

WHAT HAPPENED? Oxford Street started the formal countdown to Christmas Day by being the first street in London to turn on its festive lights. More than 300,000 LED starlights, which are 75% more energy efficient than regular lights, have been used in the recycled polymer light display. The event was hosted in conjunction with children's charity Starlight.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bright made her 250th Chelsea appearance on Saturday and marked the occasion with a goal. The 30-year-old was also named Blues' captain when Magdalena Eriksson left the club for Bayern Munich.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea and Bright will next be involved when they take on Everton in the Women's Super League on Sunday, November 12.