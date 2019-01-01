Milan confirm Gattuso departure as manager by mutual consent

have confirmed that Gennaro Gattuso has left his position as manager by mutual consent.

Gattuso has been in charge since November 2017 and departs after failing to lead the club to a spot for next season, with Milan finishing in fifth place in in 2018-19.

"I have had the privilege to get to know Rino Gattuso over the past six months since my arrival at the club," club CEO Ivan Gazidis said in a statement.

"Rino has given everything to our efforts this season, and has worked tirelessly, always taking full responsibility, putting the club above every other consideration.

"I want to say from the bottom of our hearts, thank you Rino".

