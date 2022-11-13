Messi told he 'always has his home' at Barcelona as Laporta discusses fresh January transfer rumours

Joan Laporta said Lionel Messi ''always has his home'' at Barcelona when discussing fresh talk of his potential return to the club in 2023.

Messi homecoming talked up

Laporta calls him greatest Barca player of all time

Will play against Auxerre on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has been in top form for Paris Saint-Germain this season after a difficult debut year at Parc des Princes, but continues to be linked with a homecoming at Camp Nou. It has been reported that Barca could look to re-sign the 25-year-old as soon as January, and Laporta has reiterated that he is always welcome in Catalonia.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to SPORT, the Barca president said: "Leo knows that at Barça he always has his home. But let me not talk about Leo because he is a player for another team and we would enter again into a series of statements and counter-statements that would not benefit us at all. He has a valid contract with a European club. I can only say that Leo has been the best player in the history of Barca."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi joined PSG as a free agent from Barcelona in 2021 on a two-year deal which expires in the summer of 2023. Laporta has confirmed Barca will look for new recruits when the winter transfer window opens, but he is not sure whether they will have the funds to complete any big-money deals. "We're thinking of improving the squad, as always. But it won't be easy to find stronger players in January,'' he added. "We're gonna have problems with Financial Fair Play as we're no longer in the Champions League.''

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Lionel Messi will be in action for PSG on Sunday in a Ligue 1 clash against Auxerre before heading to Qatar with Argentina for the 2022 World Cup.