'He was a bit banged up' - Koeman happy to rest injured Messi with Dembele set to deputise for Barcelona

The Argentina star will miss the Liga game with Eibar later this week but should return to face Huesca in the New Year

Ronald Koeman is relaxed about Lionel Messi being a “bit banged up in his ankle” as he expects the superstar to be fit for the first game of 2021 against .

Barcelona issued an injury update about their superstar on Sunday, saying he would miss the game with on Tuesday on account of his ankle problem.

Doctors informed Koeman that a week away from training would be enough for Messi to return to the fold against Huesca on January 3.

“First he was a bit banged up in his ankle and that’s why he hasn’t trained and why he’s not ready to play tomorrow’s match,” Koeman said at his press conference on Monday. “That’s why we gave him two extra days off on vacation.

“He will be back after the Eibar match. The doctors said a week without training would make him fit for a return after the match.”

While not having Messi available will be a blow to Koeman, he is expected to be able to call on Ousmane Dembele.

The international has been beset by hamstring problems since making the move to Barcelona from , and the injury flared up again at the start of December. He has not featured since the loss to Cadiz on December 5, but has been training freely and is expected to be in the squad for the home clash with Eibar.

"The squad list we will give tomorrow after the training session, but he has been training with the team for the last several days," Koeman said of Dembele. "He was training well before the match with Valladolid, so in principal yes he will be in the squad tomorrow.”

Looking ahead to the game with Eibar, Koeman said: “They are a competitive team. They try to create pressure and go on the counter and we have to be playing well like we did in our last game.

“We have to be able to find space when the opposition creates pressure. We will have to play well otherwise it will be a very difficult match.”

Barcelona head into the game with Eibar eight points adrift of and at the top of the table.