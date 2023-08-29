Megan Rapinoe’s last dance! Legendary USWNT forward will play final international match against South Africa in September

U.S. Women's National team hero Megan Rapinoe is set to play a final farewell match in September against South Africa.

Rapinoe to play farewell match

17-year international career

Announced retirement in July

WHAT HAPPENED? U.S. Soccer has announced that the friendly between the USA and South Africa on September 24 will be Rapinoe's final outing for the Stars and Stripes. Following a 17-year career and over 200 international caps, the striker is saying goodbye.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In 202 appearances for the USWNT, Rapinoe has scored 63 goals and tallied 73 assists. She played in four women's FIFA World Cups, famously winning two, and competed in three Olympic Games where she won both a bronze and gold medal.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “People may think that my career coming to an end would bring sadness, but when I think back on the past 30-plus years of playing this game, my overriding emotions are joy and gratitude,” said Rapinoe. “It’s been an unbelievable ride. It will be special to have this one last opportunity to play for my country in front of our incredible fans and get the chance to thank my teammates and everyone who has had an impact on me as a person and player over the years.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MEGAN RAPINOE? The USWNT legend will finish the NWSL season with her club OL Reign while playing her final match for her country on September 24.