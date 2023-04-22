Leeds boss Javi Gracia avoids taking shot at under-fire USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie: 'I prefer not to speak individually'

Leeds boss Javi Gracia was quick to shift blame away from USMNT's Weston McKennie and Spain's Marc Roca as the midfield duo continues to struggle.

McKennie and Roca struggle again

Leeds floundering without Adams

Gracia avoids blaming midfielders individually

WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds were beaten by Fulham, 2-1, on Saturday, making it three straight losses for the club as they look to survive their relegation fight. McKennie and Roca have been at the center of those letdowns, with the duo struggling to provide any sort of stability required after the injury to Tyler Adams.

McKennie has been called out by many supporters and pundits as a particular liability in recent weeks, but Gracia avoided blaming him directly for the team's losing streak.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I prefer not to speak individually because they are all trying their best," Gracia told reporters. "Of course, players make mistakes, but I prefer to keep the strength of the team, squad and compete our best level

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds have struggled mightily since Tyler Adams' injury last month, with McKennie and Roca unable to provide much of anything as a double pivot. McKennie, in particular, has failed to make his mark, with the new role stifling his ability to go forward while exposing his lack of defensive discipline at this level.

Adams could potentially return before the end of the season, though his status remains uncertain.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? With Saturday's defeat, Leeds remain mired in the relegation fight with just six games remaining in the Premier League season. Their next two matches could determine their fate, with Leeds set to face Leicester and Bournemouth, both relegation contenders themselves, in the next eight days.

