Leeds grab vital draw vs Brighton with ex-MLS star Jack Harrison netting equaliser after USMNT star Weston McKennie dropped

Weston McKennie was benched for Leeds' clash with Brighton as the other two U.S. men's national team stars were named to Javi Gracia's XI.

McKennie benched

Adams and Aaronson start

Leeds achieve positive result

WHAT HAPPENED? Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson were both named to the Leeds lineup, while their international teammate, McKennie, was benched. McKennie had been starting next to Adams in a double pivot in recent weeks, with Marc Roca now rejoining the lineup after previously claiming that spot for most of the season.

McKennie ultimately came on as a substitute, replacing Roca in the 66th minute, as Leeds sealed a vital 2-2 draw and a hard-earned point. MLS graduate Jack Harrison, meanwhile, supplied the equaliser.

HOW THEY GOT ON: Adams went the full 90 in typical fashion, putting forth a solid performance as a deep-lying midfielder. Aaronson, meanwhile, was substituted a few minutes before full-time, having gone close to scoring a goal early in the second half only to see Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele palm it away.

Finally, McKennie had some good defensive moments in his 24 minutes on the pitch, clearing the ball three times, intercepting once and completing seven of his 10 passes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The point against Brighton is significant for Leeds, with every game the rest of the way being massive, to put it lightly, due to the club's relegation fight. Following Saturday's game, Leeds sit 19th but just one point out of safety.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? The club will travel to Wolves next week before the international break, which could see McKennie, Adams and Aaronson all involved as the USMNT face Grenada and El Salvador in the Nations League.