The French forward has been linked with a move away from Parc des Princes, but a new arrival is keen to play alongside him next season

Gini Wijnaldum says he sympathises with new Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe's dilemma over whether to leave the Ligue 1 giants - but is hopeful the forward will stay.

Wijnaldum is one of several star players to arrive at PSG this summer, alongside Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Achraf Hakimi, as the Parisians aim to finally win their first Champions League title.

However Mbappe, whose contract expires next year, has still not committed to fresh terms with the French capital club, with speculation swirling that a huge move could be made this summer.

What has been said?

Wijnaldum, who ran down his own contract at Liverpool to leave on a free before choosing to join PSG over Barcelona, says he is very keen for Mbappe to agree renewed terms at the club, as he was among the major reasons he chose Ligue 1 ahead of La Liga.

He told RMC: "Everyone wants Mbappe to stay, starting with me because he is one of the reasons that made me come to PSG, to play with players like him. I was already very happy to see that Neymar had extended."

Given his own recent contract situation at Anfield, Wijnaldum does have sympathy with Mbappe potentially considering a move for a new challenge, and that he ultimately has to decide on what is best for his career personally.

Wijnaldum said: "I've been in that position too and most of the time you follow your feelings. I just hope his go to PSG because the club are doing their best to make this team the best in the world."

Could Mbappe leave PSG?

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in the summer of 2017 and he has since become a World Cup winner and Champions League finalist, so it would likely take an astronomical bid to prise the France forward away from Parc des Princes.

However the longer Mbappe stalls on a new deal - which comes after PSG missed out on both the Ligue 1 and Champions League titles last season - the greater the possibility of PSG having to cash in.

Wijnaldum makes Pogba appeal

Another star player linked with PSG is Paul Pogba, who is also yet to sign a contract extension, this time with Manchester United.

While a move away from Old Trafford has been mooted for Pogba for a long time and has yet to come to pass, Wijnaldum would love the 2018 World Cup winner to head for his native France and made an appeal to the midfielder.

He said: "He is amazing, I have played against him several times and what a fabulous player! If you ask any player from another team if he would like Pogba to join him, everyone will say yes because he is an extraordinary player, full of qualities.

"He's got everything. He's one of the best midfielders in the world. We need all the players for a season. I would love to have Paul Pogba with us here because he's a superb player."

