Mbappe makes swift return to PSG training after World Cup final heartbreak with France

- Mbappe lost Qatar final with Les Bleus
- Given rapturous reception in Paris
- PSG star reports for club training
WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe has returned to PSG less than 72 hours after suffering World Cup final heartache with France. The superstar, who scored a hat-trick in the Qatar showpiece against winners Argentina, touched down in Paris with the rest of the Les Bleus squadfor a memorable homecoming before reporting for training with his club on Wednesday morning.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe will be hoping to put Sunday's defeat to Argentina behind him with a big push for silverware in the second half of the season. PSG are top of the Ligue 1 table and will face Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League. Together with Lionel Messi, the 24-year-old will be aiming to win Europe's top club prize to make up for his World Cup woe.
DID YOU KNOW? PSG remain unbeaten this season, winning 13 Ligue 1 games and drawing two. That run has put them five points clear of second-placed Lens in the French top flight.
IN THREE PHOTOS:GettyGettyGetty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE AND PSG? The French champions are back in Ligue 1 action on the evening of Wednesday, December 28 as they host Strasbourg.