'Equal pay' - Mats Hummels makes Kylian Mbappe salary request amid Saudi transfer rumours

Former Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels tweeted a video of his sliding tackle on Kylian Mbappe at the 2020 Euros with a strange request.

Hummels makes funny equal pay comment

Makes sly reference to Al-Hilal's Mbappe bid

Future with Dortmund still up in the air

WHAT HAPPENED? The German defender who has also played for Dortmund's rivals, Bayern Munich, took to Twitter to ask for equal pay for 'the guys tackling & getting tackled' as he made a sly reference to recent rumours of Mbappe's massive Al-Hilal wage offer. Hummels has been linked to a potential move to the Saudi Pro League this summer with the Black and Yellow looking to offload multiple players.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Earlier today the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, 'warned' Paris Saint-Germain that Mbappe must stay in the French capital. Hidalgo argued that PSG ought to use every effort to retain "the best player in the world" and expressed concern over the club's handling of the 24-year-old after giving him a contract ultimatum.

WHAT NEXT? While a move to Saudi with Al-Hilal is still extremely unlikely for the 2018 World Cup winner, a move could be on for Hummels as Dortmund look to sell him.