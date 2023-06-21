Mateo Kovacic to complete £30m Man City transfer as Pep Guardiola lands primary target from Chelsea

Mateo Kovacic is reportedly set to complete a £30 million move to Manchester City from Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, City have agreed to pay Chelsea £25m upfront for Kovacic and an extra £5m in add-ons, with the midfielder set to complete a medical at the Etihad Stadium later this week. The final £5m payment will only be activated if City hit their trophy targets and won't be based on Kovacic's performances for the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kovacic has made no secret of his desire to join the Treble winners behind the scenes, and agreed personal terms with City at the start of the month. The Croatian initially joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2019, and went on to help the club win four trophies - including the Champions League. Kovacic recorded six goals and 15 assists across 221 appearances for the Blues, but underperformed last season as they slumped to their worst-ever Premier League finish.

