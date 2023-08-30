Match-fixing concerns raised as UEFA made aware of suspicious betting patterns on two Europa Conference League games

Two Europa Conference League ties have been flagged for potential match-fixing, following suspicious gambling patterns.

Two first-round ties flagged to UEFA

All four teams now eliminated

Alashkert, Arsenal Tivat , RFS and Makedonija GP involved

WHAT HAPPENED? Following the completion of two Europa Conference League first-round qualifying clashes, UEFA was alerted to suspicious gambling patterns that were placed on the game, The Athletic reports. It remains to be seen whether any further sanctions are brought against Alashkert, Arsenal Tivat, RFS and Makedonija GP.

WHAT THEY SAID: “In line with its long-standing practice, UEFA refrains from commenting on investigations or even the existence of potential investigations into alleged match-fixing so as not to compromise investigation processes,” the organisation said in a statement. “With regards to anti-match-fixing activities at national level, UEFA provides a wide range of expertise to its national associations and, in particular, to its network of Integrity Officers appointed in each national association.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both games between the four sides were second-leg ties, with all of the alleged participants now eliminated from the competition. First to be flagged was Armenian side Alashkert’s second-leg 6-1 win over Arsenal Tivat of Montenegro, which saw them progress via a 7-2 aggregate scoreline. The other was Latvian team RFS’s 4-1 win over Makedonija GP from North Macedonia, which put them through 5-1 on aggregate.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE INVOLVED CLUBS? Latvian side RFS have since responded in their own statement, saying: "Our club always sets only the highest standards on the pitch and also outside the pitch. Integrity principles are the essence of football. We always prove everything on the field. The two matches against Makedonija, which we won and went to the next round, were no exception from our side. This is all we can comment."