Pictures emerge of Mason Mount training for first time with Man Utd team-mates after £60m Chelsea transfer as Lisandro Martinez shows off bold new look

Mason Mount has taken in his first training session as a Manchester United player following his £60 million ($77m) transfer from Chelsea.

Left Stamford Bridge in big-money deal

Handed No.7 shirt at Old Trafford

Meeting new team-mates

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international midfielder has severed ties with the Blues having been on their books since 2005. He is now 24 years of age and is excited to be taking on a new challenge – especially as he has been handed the iconic No.7 shirt at Old Trafford. Mount is in the process of finding his feet in new surroundings, with Erik ten Hag getting an early look at what he will have to offer the Red Devils following the first team squad’s return to pre-season training.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Many of United’s senior stars are back at Carrington, with Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez among those in the process of readying himself for 2023-24. The 2022 World Cup winner, who missed the end of last season after suffering a broken metatarsal in April, is sporting a bold new look heading into the new season – with the South American turning peroxide blonde!

WHAT NEXT? Mount will be hoping to make his United bow during their pre-season tour of the United States, while a competitive debut could come on the opening day of the new Premier League season at home to Wolves on August 14.